1-min read

‘Absorb Sunlight for 10-15 Minutes’: As Coronavirus Locks Down Country, MoS Health’s Bizarre Advice

COVID-19 cases in India climbed to 168 on Thursday after fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country, according to the Union health ministry.

News18.com

Updated:March 19, 2020, 2:45 PM IST
‘Absorb Sunlight for 10-15 Minutes’: As Coronavirus Locks Down Country, MoS Health’s Bizarre Advice
Ashwini Kumar Choubey.

New Delhi: Amid spiralling cases of COVID-19 in the country, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Thursday advocated "absorbing sunlight" as a possible precaution against coronavirus that has claimed over 8,800 lives globally.

Speaking to reporters outside parliament, Choubey said 10-15 minutes in the sun would build immunity as sunlight provides Vitamin D.

“From 11am to 2pm, the sun is shining brightly. We should spend at least 10-15 minutes to absorb sunlight so that we get vitamin D which improves the immunity of our body and also kills such viruses. All should be aware of (this fact)," he said when asked about the spread of coronavirus.

COVID-19 cases in India climbed to 168 on Thursday after fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country, according to the Union health ministry.

According to the World Health Organisation, the novel coronavirus has killed over 8,000 people globally and infected more than two lakh.

