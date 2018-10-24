English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Abu Dhabi-Jakarta Etihad Flight Diverted to Mumbai After Passenger Gives Birth Onboard
The woman was taken to hospital as soon as Flight EY 474 touched down at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport.
Etihad Airways (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ HO/ ETIHAD)
New Delhi: An Etihad Airways flight travelling from Abu Dhabi to Jakarta was diverted to Mumbai on Wednesday morning after a passenger gave birth on board, ANI reported.
The woman was taken to hospital as soon as Flight EY 474 touched down at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport.
