GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Abu Dhabi-Jakarta Etihad Flight Diverted to Mumbai After Passenger Gives Birth Onboard

The woman was taken to hospital as soon as Flight EY 474 touched down at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport.

News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2018, 10:09 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Abu Dhabi-Jakarta Etihad Flight Diverted to Mumbai After Passenger Gives Birth Onboard
Etihad Airways (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ HO/ ETIHAD)
Loading...
New Delhi: An Etihad Airways flight travelling from Abu Dhabi to Jakarta was diverted to Mumbai on Wednesday morning after a passenger gave birth on board, ANI reported.

The woman was taken to hospital as soon as Flight EY 474 touched down at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport.

Details awaited
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...