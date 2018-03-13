English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Abu Salem Writes to Yogi Adityanath, Seeks Protection of Ancestral Land in Azamgarh
Abu Salem, the mastermind of the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, is currently serving a life imprisonment in Mumbai Central Jail for the 1993 blasts.
File photo of Abu Salem/Reuters
Lucknow: Abu Salem, the mastermind of the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, has written a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about the encroachment on his ancestral land in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh district.
Salem is currently serving a life imprisonment in Mumbai Central Jail for the 1993 blasts.
Salem's lawyer Rajesh Singh said he has written to Yogi Adityanath, DM of Azamgarh, SP and the SHO of Saraymeer Police station. "If nothing concrete is done by the police, then a case will be registered against the culprits under section 156,” said Salem’s lawyer.
In the application, Salem has written that the ‘Khatuani’ (official land records) received by his family on March 30, 2013, shows him and his brother as owners of the land, whereas the landowner's name had been changed in the ‘Khatauni’ received on December 6, 2017.
Salem alleged that some people grabbed his land by fraud and forged documents. They have also started illegal construction. He has requested the police to raze down the illegal construction.
Abu Salem was born in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district in 1960. He used to work as a motor mechanic in Sarai Meer after his father’s death, but soon he moved to Delhi where he started driving a taxi for livelihood. Later, he shifted to Mumbai where he met underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and entered the world of crime.
