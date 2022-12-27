CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#Coronavirus#YearEnder2022
Home » News » India » Abusive Message Displayed on Digital Traffic Advisory Board in Mumbai; Police Register Case
1-MIN READ

Abusive Message Displayed on Digital Traffic Advisory Board in Mumbai; Police Register Case

PTI

Last Updated: December 27, 2022, 08:53 IST

Mumbai, India

The message remained there for more than an hour before the power supply to the board was cut off (Representative Image)

The message remained there for more than an hour before the power supply to the board was cut off (Representative Image)

The contractor who had installed the boards told civic officials he was not aware of the incident

An abusive message was displayed on a digital traffic advisory board in Dindoshi area of Mumbai following which a case was registered against unidentified hackers, a police official said.

The city civic body had installed smart traffic polls near a mall in Goregaon (east) suburb. A contractor had placed two LED screen boards on one of the polls for displaying traffic-related advisories.

At 9.10 pm on Thursday, an abusive message was displayed on the LED screen, the official said on Monday.

The message remained there for more than an hour before the power supply to the board was cut off, he said.

RELATED NEWS

The contractor who had installed the boards told civic officials he was not aware of the incident.

He told the police that somebody might have hacked into the system and relayed the message.

A case was registered against unidentified hackers under related sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, the police official said.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. case
  2. mumbai
  3. traffic
first published:December 27, 2022, 08:53 IST
last updated:December 27, 2022, 08:53 IST
Read More