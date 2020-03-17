ABVP Claims JNU Students' Union Defaced VD Savarkar Marg Signboard inside Campuslleges ABVP

New Delhi: The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Tuesday alleged that the Left-led Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) defaced the VD Savarkar Marg signboard inside the campus.

The students' union had objected to a road inside the campus being named after Hindutva ideologue Savarkar.

"The JNU administration last year took the decision to name the roads inside the campus and as a result, the road at the Subansir Hostel was named after VD Savarkar, but the left-wing students defaced it by pasting a Mohammad Ali Jinnah Marg poster," said president of ABVP-JNU Shivam Chaurasia.

There was no immediate reaction from the administration or the students' union.

Sources indicated that some students had "reclaimed" the road by painting BR Ambedkar Marg on the VD Savarkar Marg signboard and, later, a poster of Mohammad Ali Jinnah was found pasted on the signboard.

The administration on Monday had said the decision to name the road after Savarkar was taken at the Executive Council held last November.

The police, however, said they have not received any complaint regarding the incident.

