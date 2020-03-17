ABVP Claims JNU Students' Union Defaced VD Savarkar Marg Signboard inside Campuslleges ABVP
ABVP-JNU president Shivam Chaurasia claimed left-wing students defaced the road sign and pasted a Mohammad Ali Jinnah Marg poster there.
VD Savarkar Marg in JNU. (Twitter)
New Delhi: The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Tuesday alleged that the Left-led Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) defaced the VD Savarkar Marg signboard inside the campus.
The students' union had objected to a road inside the campus being named after Hindutva ideologue Savarkar.
"The JNU administration last year took the decision to name the roads inside the campus and as a result, the road at the Subansir Hostel was named after VD Savarkar, but the left-wing students defaced it by pasting a Mohammad Ali Jinnah Marg poster," said president of ABVP-JNU Shivam Chaurasia.
There was no immediate reaction from the administration or the students' union.
Sources indicated that some students had "reclaimed" the road by painting BR Ambedkar Marg on the VD Savarkar Marg signboard and, later, a poster of Mohammad Ali Jinnah was found pasted on the signboard.
The administration on Monday had said the decision to name the road after Savarkar was taken at the Executive Council held last November.
The police, however, said they have not received any complaint regarding the incident.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Coronavirus Impact: India Bans Incoming Flights from Afghanistan, Philippines, Malaysia
- Rashami Desai Gets Her Temperature Checked on Naagin 4 Sets Amid Coronavirus Spread
- Idris Elba Says He Has Coronavirus: ‘No Symptoms so Far’
- Coronavirus Work From Home Checklist: Everything About Apps, Toddlers, Podcasts, Honesty & More
- Panic or Prevention? This Hong Kong Doctor Breaks Down 'Misconceptions' about COVID-19