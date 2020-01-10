ABVP Claims Two of its Activists Named Suspects by Police over JNU Violence Not Involved in Attack
Vikas Patel and Yogendra Bharadwaj, both from the ABVP, are among the nine suspects in the JNU violence case.
ABVP activists stand holding sticks outside JNU on January 5.
New Delhi: The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Friday claimed that its activists, whose names have mentioned by the police as suspects in the JNU violence case, were not involved in the January 5 attack in the campus and it will share evidences to that effect with the police.
The Delhi Police on Friday released pictures of nine suspects in the JNU violence case and claimed JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh was one of them, five days after a masked mob assaulted students on the varsity's campus, leaving 35 injured, including her. Vikas Patel and Yogendra Bharadwaj, both from the ABVP, are among the nine suspects in the case.
Asserting that it will positively cooperate with the police in the probe, the ABVP said Patel and Bhardwaj are its members but were not involved in the violence. The students' outfit said it will share evidence with the police that they were not involved in the violence.
"Patel and Bharadwaj are scared after the incident. The Left activists have been putting up posters with their names on those and have created difficulties for them. They were not involved in the violence," the ABVP said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tanhaji Movie Review: Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan’s Technically Sound Film Has a Lot to Offer
- Did Sushant Singh Rajput Make His Relationship with Rhea Chakraborty Insta Official?
- Udit Narayan Wants Neha Kakkar to be His Daughter-in-law?
- Akhilesh Yadav Books Cinema Hall in Lucknow for Special Screening of 'Chhapaak'
- Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Clocks 1 Million Users; Everyone Really Wants to Avoid Call Drops