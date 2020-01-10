ABVP Claims Two of its Activists Named Suspects by Police over JNU Violence Not Involved in Attack

New Delhi: The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Friday claimed that its activists, whose names have mentioned by the police as suspects in the JNU violence case, were not involved in the January 5 attack in the campus and it will share evidences to that effect with the police.

The Delhi Police on Friday released pictures of nine suspects in the JNU violence case and claimed JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh was one of them, five days after a masked mob assaulted students on the varsity's campus, leaving 35 injured, including her. Vikas Patel and Yogendra Bharadwaj, both from the ABVP, are among the nine suspects in the case.

Asserting that it will positively cooperate with the police in the probe, the ABVP said Patel and Bhardwaj are its members but were not involved in the violence. The students' outfit said it will share evidence with the police that they were not involved in the violence.

"Patel and Bharadwaj are scared after the incident. The Left activists have been putting up posters with their names on those and have created difficulties for them. They were not involved in the violence," the ABVP said.

