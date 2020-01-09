Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

ABVP Faces Poll Drubbing in Varanasi's Sanskrit University, NSUI Wins All Four Seats

NSUI's Shivam Shukla won the President seat by defeating ABVP's Harshit Pandey by a huge margin while Chandan Kumar Mishra became the Vice President, Avnish Pandey won the General Secretary seat and Rajnikant Dubey secured the Librarian post.

PTI

Updated:January 9, 2020, 3:33 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
ABVP Faces Poll Drubbing in Varanasi's Sanskrit University, NSUI Wins All Four Seats
Representative image of NSUI workers. (File Image: PTI)

Varanasi: The student wing of the Congress, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) registered a victory on all the four seats in the students' union elections in Sampurnanand Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya in Varanasi.

It defeated the RSS' student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

NSUI's Shivam Shukla won the President seat by defeating ABVP's Harshit Pandey by a huge margin while Chandan Kumar Mishra became the Vice President, Avnish Pandey won the General Secretary seat and Rajnikant Dubey secured the Librarian post.

Shivam Shukla got 709 while Harshit Pandey could manage only 224 votes for the post of President while for the post of Vice President Chandan Kumar Mishra got 553 votes. Fir the post of General Secretary Avnish Pandey got 487 votes while his rival Gaurav Dubey could manage to secure 424 votes. Rajnikant Dubey got 567 votes for the post of Librarian while his rival Ajay Kumar Mishra got 482 votes whereas Ashutosh Upadhaya, Shiv Om Mishra and Arpan Tiwari got 227, 106 and 21 votes respectively.

Election officer Prof Shailesh Kumar Mishra announced the result after which Vice Chancellor Prof Rajaram Shukla administered the oath to the new office bearers in Sanskrit.

Prof Shukla said the winning candidates should not take out any procession in the campus to refrain themselves from dispute.

The winning candidates were sent to their homes in police security.

Total voting was registered to be 50.82 per cent as out of 1950 only 991, 931 boys and 60 girls, students voted.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram