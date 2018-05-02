Amid the ongoing controversy over the photograph of Mohammad Ali Jinnah at AMU Students’ Union Hall, members of BJP students wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Hindu Yuva Vahini beat up AMU students trying to stop them as they tried to burn an effigy of Jinnah at Baba-Sayed gate.The members of right wing groups also raised slogans against AMU Students’ Union, leading to tension on the AMU campus. Heavy police force has been deployed at the spot to keep the situation under control.A group of representatives of AMU Students Union were lathicharged by the police when they were protesting against the administration for not registering FIR against members of ABVP and HYV for burning the effigy at Baba Sayed gate. The students were lathicharged at University Circle, and tear gas shells were fired by the police on the students demanding FIR against the rightwing group members.After a brawl, six members of ABVP and HYV were caught and handed over to the police. However, at 3:40pm police released all the six members of right wing group without filing any FIR.SP City, Atul Srivastava said, “An effigy of Mohhamd Ali Jinnah was burnt however there was no scuffle. Members of right-wing groups reached Baba Sayed Gate all of a sudden. The matter will be investigated.”In the entire episode, AMU Students’ Union, claims that Jinnah, like many other pre-Partition leaders, was conferred honorary membership of the university. The Union said many such portraits have been installed in the campus since 1920.“Jinnah’s portrait was installed when he was conferred life membership (of the Students’ Union) in 1938. AMU has many things from the pre-Partition era like the Victoria Gate. Should that be brought down as well?” asked former AMU Students’ Union president Faizul Hasan.AMU administration also maintains that AMU Students' Union is an autonomous body.“It is a tradition since 1920 to honour people of eminence with life membership. AMU first conferred it on Mahatma Gandhi in 1920 and on Jinnah in 1938. It is part of history… it does not mean we are part of them or their politics. CV Raman and VV Giri were also honoured with the same,” AMU Public Relations Officer (PRO) Omar Peerzada told News18.