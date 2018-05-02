English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Powered by
ABVP, Hindu Yuva Vahini Burn Jinnah Effigy at AMU, Police Lathicharge Students
The members of right wing groups also raised slogans against AMU Students’ Union, leading to tension on the AMU campus. Heavy police force has been deployed at the spot to keep the situation under control.
Scene outside the Aligarh Muslim University on May 2, 2018. (Image: Manoj Aligadi)
Lucknow: Amid the ongoing controversy over the photograph of Mohammad Ali Jinnah at AMU Students’ Union Hall, members of BJP students wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Hindu Yuva Vahini beat up AMU students trying to stop them as they tried to burn an effigy of Jinnah at Baba-Sayed gate.
The members of right wing groups also raised slogans against AMU Students’ Union, leading to tension on the AMU campus. Heavy police force has been deployed at the spot to keep the situation under control.
A group of representatives of AMU Students Union were lathicharged by the police when they were protesting against the administration for not registering FIR against members of ABVP and HYV for burning the effigy at Baba Sayed gate. The students were lathicharged at University Circle, and tear gas shells were fired by the police on the students demanding FIR against the rightwing group members.
After a brawl, six members of ABVP and HYV were caught and handed over to the police. However, at 3:40pm police released all the six members of right wing group without filing any FIR.
SP City, Atul Srivastava said, “An effigy of Mohhamd Ali Jinnah was burnt however there was no scuffle. Members of right-wing groups reached Baba Sayed Gate all of a sudden. The matter will be investigated.”
In the entire episode, AMU Students’ Union, claims that Jinnah, like many other pre-Partition leaders, was conferred honorary membership of the university. The Union said many such portraits have been installed in the campus since 1920.
“Jinnah’s portrait was installed when he was conferred life membership (of the Students’ Union) in 1938. AMU has many things from the pre-Partition era like the Victoria Gate. Should that be brought down as well?” asked former AMU Students’ Union president Faizul Hasan.
AMU administration also maintains that AMU Students' Union is an autonomous body.
“It is a tradition since 1920 to honour people of eminence with life membership. AMU first conferred it on Mahatma Gandhi in 1920 and on Jinnah in 1938. It is part of history… it does not mean we are part of them or their politics. CV Raman and VV Giri were also honoured with the same,” AMU Public Relations Officer (PRO) Omar Peerzada told News18.
Also Watch
The members of right wing groups also raised slogans against AMU Students’ Union, leading to tension on the AMU campus. Heavy police force has been deployed at the spot to keep the situation under control.
A group of representatives of AMU Students Union were lathicharged by the police when they were protesting against the administration for not registering FIR against members of ABVP and HYV for burning the effigy at Baba Sayed gate. The students were lathicharged at University Circle, and tear gas shells were fired by the police on the students demanding FIR against the rightwing group members.
After a brawl, six members of ABVP and HYV were caught and handed over to the police. However, at 3:40pm police released all the six members of right wing group without filing any FIR.
SP City, Atul Srivastava said, “An effigy of Mohhamd Ali Jinnah was burnt however there was no scuffle. Members of right-wing groups reached Baba Sayed Gate all of a sudden. The matter will be investigated.”
In the entire episode, AMU Students’ Union, claims that Jinnah, like many other pre-Partition leaders, was conferred honorary membership of the university. The Union said many such portraits have been installed in the campus since 1920.
“Jinnah’s portrait was installed when he was conferred life membership (of the Students’ Union) in 1938. AMU has many things from the pre-Partition era like the Victoria Gate. Should that be brought down as well?” asked former AMU Students’ Union president Faizul Hasan.
AMU administration also maintains that AMU Students' Union is an autonomous body.
“It is a tradition since 1920 to honour people of eminence with life membership. AMU first conferred it on Mahatma Gandhi in 1920 and on Jinnah in 1938. It is part of history… it does not mean we are part of them or their politics. CV Raman and VV Giri were also honoured with the same,” AMU Public Relations Officer (PRO) Omar Peerzada told News18.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
Thursday 26 April , 2018 How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Morgan’s England Overtake Kohli’s India to Become No.1 ODI Team
- Djokovic Eyes Roland Garros and Promises His Form Will Improve
- Kapil Sharma Slaps Legal Notice on Journalist, Seeks Public Apology & Rs 100 Crore in Damages
- Former Bigg Boss Contestant Sofia Hayat’s Ex-husband Turns Out to be Con Man, Model Divulges Details
- Anushka Sharma Birthday: This is How Husband Virat Kohli Made the Actor Feel Special