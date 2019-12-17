English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ABVP Holds Demonstration in Support of Amended Citizenship Act
The demonstration held at the Arts Faculty was to highlight how misconceptions are being spread regarding the amended Citizenship Act.
Aligarh: Police personnel conduct a march after the violent protests against Citizenship Amendment Act,at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), in Aligarh, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_15_2019_000278B)
New Delhi: RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Tuesday held a demonstration at the Delhi University in support of the amended Citizenship Act.
The demonstration held at the Arts Faculty was to highlight how misconceptions are being spread regarding the amended Citizenship Act.
The student outfit's state secretary Siddharth Yadav was also present at the demonstration.
