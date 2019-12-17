ABVP Holds Demonstration in Support of Amended Citizenship Act

New Delhi: RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Tuesday held a demonstration at the Delhi University in support of the amended Citizenship Act.

The demonstration held at the Arts Faculty was to highlight how misconceptions are being spread regarding the amended Citizenship Act.

The student outfit's state secretary Siddharth Yadav was also present at the demonstration.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.