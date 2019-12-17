Take the pledge to vote

Disclaimer:

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) ("HDFC Life"). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
1-min read

ABVP Holds Demonstration in Support of Amended Citizenship Act

The demonstration held at the Arts Faculty was to highlight how misconceptions are being spread regarding the amended Citizenship Act.

PTI

Updated:December 17, 2019, 1:48 PM IST
ABVP Holds Demonstration in Support of Amended Citizenship Act
Aligarh: Police personnel conduct a march after the violent protests against Citizenship Amendment Act,at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), in Aligarh, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_15_2019_000278B)

New Delhi: RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Tuesday held a demonstration at the Delhi University in support of the amended Citizenship Act.

The demonstration held at the Arts Faculty was to highlight how misconceptions are being spread regarding the amended Citizenship Act.

The student outfit's state secretary Siddharth Yadav was also present at the demonstration.

