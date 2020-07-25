ABVP President Subbiah Shanmugam Booked for Harassing Chennai Woman Over Parking Dispute

ABVP national president Subbiah Shanmugam was on Saturday booked by the Chennai Police for allegedly harassing a 62-year-old woman whose family claimed he urinated on her doorstep and threw a used mask at the entrance.

The woman’s family also said they had filed a police complaint on July 11 and submitted the CCTV footage of the incident, but no FIR was registered by the police. Two weeks after the incident, Subbiah has been booked under IPC sections 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule), 427 (causing mischief or damage) and under the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Women Harassment Act.

According to the woman’s family, it all started after a disagreement over parking space.

Taking to social media, the woman’s nephew, Balaji Vijayaraghavan, said: “We have two parking slots in the building for us, and one is always used by me and the other is generally open. A resident who stays one floor down - Dr.Subbiah Shanmugam - reached us asking if we can temporarily park his car in our slot. We happily agreed and after a few days he went on to ask if he can permanently park it there. My aunt was fine with that too, but on one demand - a rent fee of a nominal sum of 1500. This is where all hell broke loose (sic).”

Vijayaraghavan alleged that Subbiah started troubling the family thereon, alleging that despite being Covid-19 positive, he threw “used masks and neem leaves at the gate”.

The ABVP has denied the allegations against Subbiah, claiming the CCTV footage has been tampered with, and has demanded an investigation.