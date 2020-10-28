ABVP Prez Who Allegedly Urinated at Woman's Doorstep Appointed as AIIMS Madurai Board Member

ABVP National President and senior oncologist Dr Subbiah Shanmugham — who was in the news for allegedly harassing a woman neighbour by urinating and dumping garage at her doorstep — has been made a board member of the AIIMS hospital which will be set up in Madurai. The Madurai unit would be the first hospital to be established in Tamil Nadu.

The had incident stoked a controversy, with several social media users criticising Dr Shanmugham for the obscene act. Politicians such as Kanimozhi and VCK leader Ravikumar R have also raised the issue.

ABVP national president Subbiah Shanmugam was in July booked by the Chennai Police for allegedly harassing a 62-year-old woman whose family claimed he urinated on her doorstep and threw a used mask at the entrance.

The woman’s family also said they had filed a police complaint on July 11 and submitted the CCTV footage of the incident, but no FIR was registered by the police. Two weeks after the incident, Subbiah was booked under IPC sections 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule), 427 (causing mischief or damage) and under the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Women Harassment Act. However, two days later, the neighbour withdrew her complaint.

The ABVP had denied the allegations against Subbiah, claiming the CCTV footage has been tampered with and demanded an investigation.

The news of the appointment comes at a time when the issue of harassment of women has become a raging topic in Tamil Nadu.