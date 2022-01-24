ABVP Protests Suicide of Class 12 Student Who Died After Forced Conversion

Lavanya, a student of Sacred Hearts High School in Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu, died by suicide due to the intolerable torture she received from two nuns of the school staff who pressurised Lavanya, for converting to Christianity. The students’ wing of BJP, ABVP, submitted a memorandum to the Governor of Tamil Nadu through district collectors demanding a fair trial in this case.

The deceased student had mentioned in one of her video statements how Sister Raquel Mary pressurised her parents to convert to Christianity but despite the video and the testimony of her mother, no action has been taken by the State government. Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad said it strongly condemns this incident and demands from the government to conduct a fair and transparent investigation in this case.

The memorandum includes demands like the appointment of an officer with a good track record for a fair investigation. ABVP held symbolic demonstrations at 11 places in Delhi, after which a memorandum was submitted to the district collectors.

ABVP’s National Media Convenor and Delhi State Secretary Sidharth Yadav said, “The suicide of a girl student at Sacred Hearts High School in Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu due to pressure of conversion is heartbreaking. We are in this fight for justice. We stand with the family of the deceased. We have also submitted a memorandum to the Governor and urged him for a fair trial and transparent investigation of the matter. We demand to introduce new laws as soon as possible to prohibit religious conversions across the Nation."

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.