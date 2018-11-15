English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ABVP Sacks Ankiv Baisoya as DUSU President Over Fake Degree Row, NSUI Calls Decision 'Delayed'
He has also been expelled from the ABVP, the student wing of the BJP, till an inquiry is completed in the matter.
File photo of (Facebook/Ankiv Basoya)
New Delhi: Ankiv Baisoya, the president of the Delhi University Student Union (DUSU), has been asked to step down from his post by the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). Baisoya was accused of submitting a fake bachelor’s degree certificate, days after being elected the president of DUSU in September this year.
He has also been expelled from the ABVP, the student wing of the BJP, till an inquiry is completed in the matter. "We have asked DUSU president Ankiv Baisoya to resign from his post and also expelled him from all the responsibilities of the organisation till the inquiry is over," a statement from the ABVP said.
To verify the authenticity of Baisoya’s degree from a university in Tamil Nadu, the Delhi High Court on Monday gave the Delhi University time till November 20. On October 30, the court had given the university time till November 12 to verify the authenticity and inform it. The two-month period within which re-election could be held expired on November 13.
Meanwhile, the NSUI has demanded fresh polls to elect the student body and accused the university administration and ABVP of not taking timely action.
The NSUI said the ABVP’s decision to ask Baisoya to step down was “taken under pressure” in view of court’s order on November 20. A statement by the Congress’ student wing also said the ABVP, being supported by the DU administration, waited for two months before taking any decision. “The ABVP did not set up any enquiry committee of its own at the time even though intrepid media reporters were able to confirm the truth within days. This decision at this belated hour, when the ostensible 2 months as stipulated by Lyngdoh Committee guidelines are over, is clearly cynical and cowardly,” the NSUI said.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
