Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

ABVP Seeks Sedition Case Against AMU's Kashmiri Students for Protesting Against 370 Annulment

The ABVP activists had burnt an effigy of the AMU vice-chancellor at the Ramlila grounds for permitting Kashmiri students to hold a demonstration inside the University campus on Thursday evening.

PTI

Updated:September 7, 2019, 4:15 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
ABVP Seeks Sedition Case Against AMU's Kashmiri Students for Protesting Against 370 Annulment
File photo of Aligarh Muslim University campus.
Loading...

Aligarh: The Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad has demanded lodging of a sedition case against some Kashmiri students who allegedly held a protest march at the Aligarh Muslim University campus on Thursday evening against nullification of Article 370.

ABVP office bearer Situ Chaudhary said, "Holding a protest against the abrogation of Article 370 is an anti-national act and the HRD Ministry should order a probe in the entire incident."

The ABVP activists had burnt an effigy of the AMU vice-chancellor at the Ramlila grounds for permitting Kashmiri students to hold a demonstration inside the University campus on Thursday evening.

"A show cause notice has been issued to the organizers of this protest keeping in view the fact that we have made it mandatory that a permission has to be obtained before holding any protest inside the campus," AMU Registrar Abdul Hamid told PTI Saturday on being contacted.

He said the Thursday's protest was held without any permission.

"According to preliminary reports, the Kashmiri students had gathered near the university canteen on Thursday evening with the objective of drawing the attention of the authorities that they were deeply distressed over the fact that most of them had been unable to contact their families for over a month now and were also facing financial hardships because of the lack of communication," Hameed added.

"We are investigating the entire incident and will proceed further after we receive replies to the showcause notice," the registrar added.

The AMU registrar said the AMU authorities are monitoring the situation very closely and there is zero tolerance for any unlawful or anti-national activity on the campus.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram