ABVP, TMCP Activists Clash over Celebration of Article 370 Repeal in Bengal; Three Detained

Jalpaiguri: Activists of the ABVP and the student wing of the Trinamool Congress clashed in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Tuesday over the celebration of the repeal of Article 370, the police said.

The incident occurred at Mainaguri College when activists of the Trinamool Congress Chatra Parishad (TMCP) allegedly prevented those of the RSS student wing from bringing out a rally to celebrate the repeal of Article 370, triggering the clashes, a police officer said. Three persons have been detained in connection with the incident, he said.

