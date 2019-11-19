ABVP Withdraws Support to JNUSU's Protest over Fee Hike, Demands Scrapping HRD Ministry Panel

New Delhi: The RSS-affiliated ABVP on Tuesday withdrew support to the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union's strike against the hostel manual and also demanded that the three-member high power committee set up by HRD Ministry to look into the JNU issue be scrapped.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad condemned the manner in which Delhi Police "placed barricades and manhandled peacefully protesting JNU students".

It also said the Left Unity's current compromise of accepting the HRD Ministry's committee has led the ABVP to withdraw its support.

"And, this becomes the foremost reason for ABVP's decision of initiating a parallel movement against the Ministry and the administration," it added.

It accused the Left Unity of "continuously bashing and unleashing a series of propaganda against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the ABVP despite their constant support for the movement and demands of a joint-struggle".

The ABVP had protested outside the University Grants Commission (UGC) headquarters on November 13 to demand funds for the varsity.

"The Left Unity never recognised ABVP's struggle and efforts in which the UGC promised an amount of Rs 6.7 crore," the ABVP alleged.

It also accused the Left Unity of avoiding "categorical condemnation of the Vivekananda statue vandalization".

The ABVP also attacked the students' union for "holding hostage and manhandling a woman faculty for more than 28 hours". Professor Vandana Mishra, an associate dean of the university, had alleged that the students had confined her for close to 29 hours and demanded that she reject the hostel manual.

It also targeted the students' union over "vandalisation of university property and complete suspension of classes which has affected students' personal progress".

"By suspending all kinds of academic activities the left-led JNUSU has compromised the idea of 'study and struggle'," the ABVP said.

The right-wing outfit demanded the immediate scrapping of the HRD ministry-constituted committee.

"Instead of such gimmicks, the HRD ministry must release funds to the JNU, so that, this exponential fee hike is rolled back immediately," it said.

The ABVP's other demands include the formation of a committee to investigate the "vandalism and use of abusive language" on Vivekananda's statue and the complete rollback of hostel fee hike.

"The JNU administration must approach the UGC and reclaim Rs 6.7 crore that the UGC had promised to ABVP delegation on November 13. The administration must use this amount to waive the additional fee charges levied on students," they said.

They also appealed to the faculty members and students to ensure "resumption of normalcy only after the administration bows down to our demands".

"We demand the Delhi Government and MCD to intervene in the JNU fund crisis by waiving the electricity and water bills being imposed on students under service charges," they said.

Shubh Gupta, an ABVP member, said he was part of the Monday's march to Parliament from campus and was even detained at Fatehpur Beri police station.

"A section of students raised slogans against scrapping of special status for Jammu and Kashmir and the Ayodhya verdict which was disheartening," he said.

The HRD Ministry on Monday appointed a three-member committee to recommend ways to restore normal functioning of the JNU, officials said.

