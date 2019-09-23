Take the pledge to vote

ABVP's March to Jadavpur University Stopped; 3 Policemen, 6 ABVP Activists Injured

Leaders of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) alleged that six of their workers were injured when police threw stones at them, a charge denied by the police.

PTI

Updated:September 23, 2019, 10:38 PM IST
ABVP's March to Jadavpur University Stopped; 3 Policemen, 6 ABVP Activists Injured
Kolkata: ABVP activists on Monday pelted stones at policemen injuring three of them and tried to break barricades after their protest rally to Jadavpur University here was stopped midway, sources said.

Leaders of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) also alleged that six of their workers were injured when police threw stones at them, a charge denied by the police.

The students' wing of the RSS took out the rally from Gariahat area in south Kolkata to protest against the September 19 attack on Union minister Babul Supriyo on Jadavpur University campus.

As soon as the procession reached Jodhpur Park, around 2 kilometres away, the police stopped them by putting up barricades on the road, the sources said.

The protesters pelted stones to the policemen and tried to break the barricades. Raising slogans against the Trinamool Congress government, they squatted on the road for an hour. They lifted the road blockade around an hour later.

Police sources said three of their personnel were injured in the stone pelting.

The ABVP claimed that its six activists were injured when police pelted stones at them, but the police denied the allegation.

Students of the Jadavpur University also held a programme outside its campus during the day to protest vandalisation of a building at the institute by alleged ABVP workers on Thursday. On that day, Supriyo was heckled and held up for several hours by the students of the university, where he had gone to attend a seminar organised by the ABVP.

