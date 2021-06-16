AC Electric Buses To Run On 12 Routes In Ghaziabad Soon

All the hurdles in the way of Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation for running 50 AC electric buses in the city have been removed after a meeting of civic body officials with the Uttar Pradesh government officials in Lucknow.

The civic body officials had sent a proposal to the government to build Maintenance Depots, however, the proposal could not be materialized due to lack of funds. Now, in the meeting held recently, it was agreed upon that the depots will be made with the funding from the 14th and 15th Finance Commissions.

A decision will be taken and an official announcement in this regard will be made soon. The cleaning and repairing of the buses will be done at the Maintenance Depot.

To run electric buses in the city, the Municipal Corporation had already marked the land for the depot of buses last year and handed it over to the C&DS, the company responsible for making the depots.

GMC is working towards building a Maintenance Depot and charging station for electric buses in the Akbarpur-Bahrampur area of the Vijayanagar region in Ghaziabad at a cost of about 14 crores. As many as 12 routes for the electric buses have been finalized by a committee headed by the Municipal Commissioner Mahendra Singh Tanwar.

Now, with the clarity on the funds for the maintenance depots, the construction work of these depots in Ghaziabad will start soon.

The Uttar Pradesh government is aiming to run 700 air-conditioned electric buses in 14 cities (6 smart cities and 8 other cities) of the state. These cities are — Lucknow, Varanasi, Moradabad, Kanpur, Bareilly, Jhansi, Ayodhya, Sitapur, Aligarh, Shahjahanpur, Mathura-Vrindavan, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur and Meerut.

Along with the operation of electric buses in all these cities, it has been decided to build maintenance depots for buses. The buses have started operating in some cities. However, the work for the construction of a maintenance depot is underway in some cities.

