Academician Najma Akhtar Appointed First Woman Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia

Professor Najma Akhtar, an academician from the National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration, was on Thursday appointed as the first woman vice–chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia University (JMI). She has been appointed for a period of five years.The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry issued a statement announcing her appointment, which was approved by the President of India."In exercise of powers conferred under Statutes of Jamia Millia Islamia Act, 1988, the President of India, in his capacity as the Visitor of the JMI, has been pleased to appoint Prof Najma Akhtar, NIEPA, New Delhi as the vice-chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, for a period of five years," an order by the Ministry of Human Resource Development said.The officials in the ministry informed News18.com that since the Model Code of Conduct is in place due to the Lok Sabha elections, the government approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking permission to appoint vice-chancellors in three universities.After getting the EC's approval, President Kovind in his capacity as the visitor of the central universities gave his approval.Akhtar is a gold medallist from Aligarh Muslim University. She has a Ph.D in Education from Kurukshetra University and has been a Commonwealth Fellow for University Administration Course at University of Warwick and Nottingham. She has also trained at the International Institute of Educational Planning (IIEP), UNESCO, Paris.The Vice Chancellor's post at Jamia had been lying vacant after Talat Ahmad resigned last year to join as head of Kashmir University.