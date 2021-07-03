ACB Raids Ongoing at IPS Officer GP Singh's Premises in Chhattisgarh: What Has Been Found Till Now

Search operations were ongoing at the residence of ADG-rank IPS officer Gurjinder Pal Singh and other places related by him by the anti-corruption bureau team on early Saturday in Chhattisgarh. In an alleged disproportionate assets investigation, the ACB is reportedly investigating eight other locations linked to the bureaucrat.

Information about investments in many bank accounts, shares and mutual funds, including many important documents have been recovered from his different locations.

Here’s what the ACB has found till now:

1. More than 75 insurances in the name of Gurjinder Pal Singh, his wife and son. Related documents have been found, in which lakhs of rupees were paid as premium.

2. More than one FUF account has been created, whose income and expenditure are to be calculated. Similarly, information has been received about many accounts in banks and post offices, which is being calculated.

3. In the investigation so far, a huge amount has been found to be invested in shares and mutual funds on 35 occasions. In the calculations so far, more than 1.5 crores have been reported to have been invested in shares and mutual funds.

4. Several accounts of various fixed deposits have been found in the post office.

5. Properties in the state and outside have been found to be in the family’s possession.

6. Rs 1 crore in the bank accounts of relatives from many multi-state companies have been found. This amount is likely to increase on further investigation.

7. A total of more than 5 crore movable and immovable properties have been detected.

On the basis of documents and information received, many individuals were interrogated.

The team is searching for the missing DVR of the CCTV installed at the residence.

The investigation is ongoing since July 1.

