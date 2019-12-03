'Accept Without Demur': Senior Advocate Rajeev Dhawan 'Sacked' by Muslim Parties from Ayodhya Case

Senior advocate Rajeev Dhawan, who was representing the Muslim parties in the Ayodhya title dispute, on Tuesday claimed he has been sacked from the case.

Dhavan announced the move on social media, saying: “Just been sacked from Babri case by advocate-on-record Ejaz Maqbool who was representing Jamiat. Have sent formal letter accepting the 'sacking' without demur.” He added: “No longer involved in the review or the case. I have been informed that Mr Madani has indicated that I was removed from the case because I was unwell. This is total nonsense.”

The first review petition against the Supreme Court's decision to give the entire disputed land to the Hindu side was filed on Monday by Maulana Syed Ashhad Rashidi, legal heir of original Ayodhya land dispute litigant M Siddiq.

In the plea, Rashidi claimed that giving the disputed land in Ayodhya to Hindus tantamount to rewarding them for destruction of the Babri Masjid. It said the November 9 verdict by the top court suffers from grave errors, requiring its reconsideration.

“This Hon’ble Court erred in granting a relief which virtually amounts to a mandamus to destroy the Babri Masjid. This Hon’ble Court erred in rewarding the crimes committed in 1934, 1949 and 1992, by giving title to the Hindu parties, when it had already ruled that the said acts were illegal," stated the 217-page petition filed through advocate Ejaz Maqbool.

It questioned as to how the five-judge bench could rule in favour of Hindus after recording their illegal acts of destroying the domes in 1934 leading up to destruction of the Babri Masjid in 1992.

The petition claimed that the Muslims were always in exclusive possession of the disputed land but the bench opted to give priority to oral testimonies by Hindus over documentary evidence laid down by them. It added that reliance by the court on archaeological evidence and travelogues was also misplaced.

The court, the petition stated, had also erred in equating wanton acts of destruction and trespass committed by the Hindu parties to acts of assertion of claim over the disputed site.

Although Sunni Waqf Board has said it will not seek a review of the court judgment, Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind and All India Muslim Personal Law Board have maintained they are dissatisfied with the Supreme Court judgment. Both these organisations are represented in the court through individual plaintiffs.

The ‘sacking’ of Dhavan has further laid bare the fissures in the Muslim side as the review plea was filed without his consent. The legal team now stands divided over the review petitions.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.