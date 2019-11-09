New Delhi: In his first address to the nation after the unanimous Supreme Court decision in the Ayodhya land dispute case, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the way each section of society welcomed the verdict reflects India's ancient traditions, urging people to shun bitterness and negativity for the sake of a new India.

"India's credo of unity in diversity is today visible in its totality," he said. "Today's message is all about coming together and living together to move forward."

Equating the Supreme Court's unanimous verdict with the anniversary of the felling of Berlin Wall, Modi said November 9 will forever be etched in India's history. And the credit for it, he said, goes solely to the country's India's judiciary.

"Today is November 9, the day when Berlin wall was brought down. Today the Kartarpur Corridor was also inaugurated. Now, the Ayodhya verdict, so this date gives us the message to stay united and move forward," said Modi.

The fall of the historic Berlin wall in Germany took place on November 9, 1989. Germany on Saturday marked the 30th anniversary of the opening of the Berlin Wall, a pivotal moment in the events that brought down Communism in eastern Europe.

Saturday's verdict also had a message for the entire nation, Modi said, which was to live together in harmony. "If there's any ill-will in anybody's mind, the time has come to get rid of it. 'New India' has no place for fear, bitterness or pessimism," he added.

Throughout his address, Modi lauded the Indian judicial system that, he said, had helped etch today's date in history books in golden letters.

"The Supreme Court has shown to us that the most difficult problems can be dealt within the framework of India's legal system. It may take time, but it is better to stay patient. India's Constitution, its legal system — it is our great inheritance. That we have firm belief and trust in it is paramount. The apex court's decision today will bring a new dawn," he said.

"During the hearings, the Supreme Court heard every party with patience, and it is a matter of joy for everyone that the decision was taken with everyone's concerns into account. We know how big an issue it is to deal with small disputes at home. The Supreme Court has shown an iron will. The efforts of the judges, the court, the legal system, are laudable," he said.

Modi said the Ayodhya title dispute may have affected generations, but after today's decision the country should take a pledge "that our new generations will start afresh to help build a new India".

Since the Supreme Court has now allowed the construction of a Ram temple, it is the added responsibility of every Indian to ensure that the person walking with him should not be left behind, said Modi. Every citizen should help in nation-building and work for the future of India, he added.

Modi said the whole world acknowledges India as the largest democracy in the world. "Today's verdict has also shown the world how thriving and strong Indian democracy is," he added.

Modi also acknowledged the efforts made by both India and Pakistan, led by their Prime Minister Imran Khan, in realising the dream of Kartarpur corridor.

Earlier, the apex court brought down curtains on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid issue, one of the longest running title disputes in India. The Supreme Court ordered that the entire disputed 2.77-acre land be given to the Hindu parties and a trust be formed by the Centre within three months to monitor the construction of a Ram Temple. The Sunni Waqf Board will be given five acres of alternate land, said the five-judge bench in its unanimous verdict.

The Nirmohi Akhara also suffered a setback with the court saying it is not a ‘shebait’ or devotee of the deity Ram Lalla. The CJI Ranjan Gogoi-led bench of Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer, said the Akhara's suit was barred by limitation.

