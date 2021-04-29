'Access to Medical Care Severely Limited': US Asks Citizens to Leave India Amid Covid Spike

The US Department of State has asked all its citizens in India to leave as soon as possible saying access to medicine and health care was becoming limited because of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

In a tweet, US department of State Bureau of Consular Affairs said, “Access to medical care is severely limited due to COVID-19 cases. U.S. citizens wishing to depart should use available commercial options now."

The health alert also urged its citizens in India to enrol for ‘STEP’ a government alert for “critical information from the Embassy related to health and safety in India".

The US Embassy in India said, “US citizens who wish to depart India should take advantage of available commercial transportation options now. Direct flights between India and the United States are offered daily, with additional flight options available to US citizens via transfers in Paris and Frankfurt."

The alert also claimed the US citizens were being denied “admittance to hospitals in some cities due to a lack of space".

India has been seeing over 3 lakh cases a day, every day for the past one week, putting health care and hospitals under tremendous pressure.

The latest alert comes close on the heels of an advisory the US had issued on April 20.

The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had put out guidelines for people traveling to India from the United States. It recommended people to avoid traveling to India in the current situation where even fully vaccinated individuals are at risk of catching the virus.

The national health agency further added that if at all one has to travel to India, they should first get fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and upon reaching India should follow covid safety protocols like washing hands, maintaining 6 feet distance, and wearing marks at all cost to ensure they do not contract the virus.

It strongly recommended US citizens reconsider all travel abroad encompassing 80 percent of the world. The advisories, it said, also take into account logistical factors, including in-country testing availability and current travel restrictions for US citizens.

