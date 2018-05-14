English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Acclaimed Phyisicist George Sudarshan Passes Away at 86
Renowned scientist Ennackal Chandy George Sudarshan had been a professor at the University of Texas for the last four decades and was known for his work in optical coherence, quantum zero effect, and the Sudarshan-Glauber representation.
File photo of Renowned scientist Ennackal Chandy George Sudarshan (Youtube)
New Delhi: Renowned scientist Ennackal Chandy George Sudarshan, nominated for the Nobel prize in Physics for a record nine times, passed away in Texas on Monday.
He had been a professor at the University of Texas for the last four decades and was known for his work in optical coherence, quantum zero effect, and the Sudarshan-Glauber representation.
Born in 1931 in Kerala’s Kottayam, Sudarshan was a recipient of Padma Bhushan, Majorana Prize, TWAS Prize and C V Raman Award, ICTP Dirac Medal, Padma Vibhushan, among other recognitions.
Popularly known as E C G Sudarshan, the 86-year-old scientist graduated from Madras Christian College and went on to do his post-graduation from the University of Madras.
In 2005, several physicists wrote to the Swedish Academy saying that Sudarshan should have got a share of the Nobel Prize that was awarded to Roy J Glauber, who received it for the Sudarshan–Glauber representation, which many claimed had more contributions by Sudarshan than Glauber.
Sudarshan had, in an interview to a media organisation, said that the Nobel was awarded for his work, except that he wasn’t the one to get it. He had also said that the 1979 Nobel went to Steven Weinberg, Sheldon Glashow and Abdus Salam built on a work that he had done as a young student.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
