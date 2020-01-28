Accord Will Ensure Peace and Growth for All, Say Bodo Leaders; Urge ULFA-I Chief to Start Talks

Guwahati: The chiefs of All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) and National Democratic Front of Boroland (Progressive) that were signatories to the Bodo Accord signed in New Delhi on Monday have said no community living in Bodoland Territorial Area Districts (BTAD) would be harmed by the agreement.

In the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a tripartite agreement was signed by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, top leaders of the four factions of the National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB), ABSU, Joint Secretary in the Home Ministry Satyendra Garg and Assam Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna.

ABSU president Pramod Boro told News18, “Other communities of BTAD should not have any fear about the accord. We have signed this accord for all groups and not just to safeguard Bodos.”

“As part of the accord, we will set up a Birsa Munda Cultural Complex for the Adivasi community, a Gorkha Bhawan for the Gorkha community and a memorial of Dr Bhupen Hazarika that would serve as a multi-purpose cultural auditorium. We will also build a Bir Chilarai memorial institution,” the ABSU chief added.

President of the NDFB-P Gobinda Basumatary said, “All communities in our region will live unitedly and peacefully. Believe us, we will ensure development for all. There should an understanding among all of us for development and peace. The Third Bodo Agreement would help all of us, not only Bodos.”

Locals gather at an event in Chirang district on Tuesday to welcome the Bodo leaders after signing of the peace accord in New Delhi.

Both the leaders also extended their gratitude to United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I) Paresh Baruah, who has welcomed the tripartite agreement.

On Monday, hours after the deal was signed, Baruah said, “It is a good move. The Bodos have been struggling for their rights for decades. They have been losers since 500 years, but today they got some rights through the agreement. We welcome it heartily. Assam is not divided by this agreement. We will live in unity in our land.” welcomed the Bodo Accord and asking the high class Assamese society to follow the Bodos.

Boro said, “We are thankful to the ULFA-I chief, who welcomed our accord. I appeal to him to start negotiations for a better Assam. We request both the Central and Assam governments to bring home Baruah with due honour for peace.”

Basumatary said, “We hope the ULFA-I chief would enter into peace talks with the government. We are requesting him (Baruah) to come over-ground and start negotiations with the Centre.”

On Tuesday morning, the leaders of the NDFB factions and ABSU reached the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati where they were accorded a warm welcome by a large number of civil society members and supporters.

The leaders were then driven to Kajalgaon in Chirang district of BTAD. An event was organised at the Kajalgaon ground that was attended by thousands of locals.

Meanwhile, over 1,500 cadres of different factions of the NDFB will surrender before Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Udalguri district of BTAD on 30 January.

The government has promised to rehabilitate them as per existing scheme, while those without serious cases could also be considered for recruitment in the Army, paramilitary forces and police.

The government has also announced to give Rs 5 lakh each to families of those who had died during the Bodoland movement. A special package of Rs 1,500 crore has been earmarked for development of the Bodoland area in the next three years as part of the accord.

