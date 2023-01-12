'Accosted and Attacked': Woman Uber Driver Injured After 2 Men Attempt to Rob Her in Delhi

In yet another crime against women, a female Uber driver was seriously injured after two men pelted stones at her car and attempted to rob her near the inter-state bus terminus in Delhi’s Kashmere Gate on Monday night.

The incident came to the fore when police received a call on January 9 around 2 pm regarding an attempt to rob by breaking the glass of a car.

Police staff rushed to the spot and found, one lady cab driver namely Priyanka, a resident of Samaypur Badli, grievously injured from a stone hitting her head.

Talking to the police, Priyanka recalled that she was going to pick up a customer and was hardly 100 meters away from her destination when two men came in front of the car and broke the window of the vehicle with a stone. Priyanka said that the stone hit her head and broken shards of glass fell on her body.

As soon as she got out of the vehicle to check for damages, the two men attacked, robbed her money, and fled.

Talking to India Today, Priyanka said that the accused also attempted to snatch her mobile and car keys. She retained her mobile but when she refused to give in her car keys and started shouting instead, one of the attackers hit her with a beer bottle.

As per reports, Priyanka sustained injuries on her neck and chest and had to get 10 stitches done.

Priyanka claimed that she also tried contacting the emergency number on Uber and also pressed the panic button available on the app for a long time but got no response. Her cry for help also went unheard as none of the vehicles on the road stopped to assist her.

She was finally rushed to the hospital after the police arrived nearly half an hour after the incident.

“I had pressed my throat with a cloth to prevent the bleeding. After the police arrived, they sat me in a PRC van and rushed me to a hospital," India Today quoted Priyanka as saying.

Police said that Priyanka had refused to file a complaint. However, Kashmere Gate police took suo-moto cognizance of the case and registered an FIR under Section 393 (attempt to commit robbery) of the IPC. Further investigation is underway.

