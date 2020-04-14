Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Accountant Defrauded of Rs 92,000 While Trying to Buy Liquor Online

Police said the man searched for liquor sale on an online classifieds company and came across the mobile number of a popular wines outlet.

PTI

Updated:April 14, 2020, 6:13 PM IST
Online Fraud
Representative image.

An accountant at a private firm lost Rs 92,000 to online fraudsters while trying to buy liquor after they lured him to make payment on the promise of delivering it to his home during the lockdown period, police said on Tuesday.

Liquor shops and bars in Telangana have been closed during the lockdown period.

Police said the man searched for liquor sale on an online classifieds company and came across the mobile number of a popular wines outlet.

However, the number was that of cyber fraudsters, police said. They said the man ordered one bottle of liquor and was told it would cost Rs 1.600 and that he should make the payment with a debit card.

He also revealed his debit card number, CVV and later shared the OTP with the fraudster.

They convinced him to share five more OTPs and in the process the accountant lost a total of Rs 92,000, police said.

The accountant later filed a complaint with cyber police after which a case was registered under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and IT Act, they said.

