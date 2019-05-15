Accused Booked a Month After Gang-rape of 23-year-old Dalit Woman in Muzaffarnagar

: More than a month after a 23-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, a case has been registered against the two accused, police said on Wednesday.The action came on the directive of the senior superintendent of police following protests. According to the complaint, the woman was raped on April 8 at a village in Purkazi area by the accused, who also recorded a video of the incident to blackmail her, the police said.Police have registered a case under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the two accused on Tuesday. The woman has been sent for medical examination, Superintendent of Police (City) Satpal Antil said.The accused has not been arrested yet, the officer added.