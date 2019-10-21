Accused in Kamlesh Tiwari's Murder Befriended Him Through Fake Account, Says Police
Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police OP Singh had earlier told the press that the accused knew Kamlesh Tiwari and had even spent 30 minutes with him on the pretext of gifting him sweets.
A grab of the suspects.
New Delhi: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad, which is looking into the murder of Kamlesh Tiwari, has found that a key suspect in the case had befriended the Hindu Samaj Party leader through a fake account on social media.
According to news outlet ANI, local leader Jaimin Bapu informed officials that a man named Ashfaq had reached out to the leader using an account with a fake name Rohit Solanki earlier this year in June.
"Rohith" is supposed to have scheduled a meeting with Kamlesh on October 18, when the leader was found shot dead in Lucknow. Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police OP Singh had earlier told the press that the accused knew Kamlesh Tiwari and had even spent 30 minutes with him on the pretext of gifting him sweets.
Three suspects including Maulana Mohsin Sheikh, Khurshid Ahmed Pathan and Faizan had been arrested from Surat by a joint team of the Gujarat Police following which the Ahmedabad court grant them a 72-hour transit remand.
