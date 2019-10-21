Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Accused in Kamlesh Tiwari's Murder Befriended Him Through Fake Account, Says Police

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police OP Singh had earlier told the press that the accused knew Kamlesh Tiwari and had even spent 30 minutes with him on the pretext of gifting him sweets.

News18.com

Updated:October 21, 2019, 9:08 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Accused in Kamlesh Tiwari's Murder Befriended Him Through Fake Account, Says Police
A grab of the suspects.

New Delhi: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad, which is looking into the murder of Kamlesh Tiwari, has found that a key suspect in the case had befriended the Hindu Samaj Party leader through a fake account on social media.

According to news outlet ANI, local leader Jaimin Bapu informed officials that a man named Ashfaq had reached out to the leader using an account with a fake name Rohit Solanki earlier this year in June.

"Rohith" is supposed to have scheduled a meeting with Kamlesh on October 18, when the leader was found shot dead in Lucknow. Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police OP Singh had earlier told the press that the accused knew Kamlesh Tiwari and had even spent 30 minutes with him on the pretext of gifting him sweets.

Three suspects including Maulana Mohsin Sheikh, Khurshid Ahmed Pathan and Faizan had been arrested from Surat by a joint team of the Gujarat Police following which the Ahmedabad court grant them a 72-hour transit remand.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram