Accused of Being Coronavirus Carrier, Man Thrashed in UP's Aligarh; Six Booked

Security personnel patrol in Aligarh (PTI)

Security personnel patrol in Aligarh (PTI)

A 25-year-old man with serious injuries fell unconscious after the accused attacked him, alleging that he was a 'coronavirus carrier'.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 9, 2020, 6:37 PM IST
A 25-year-old man was thrashed and left unconscious with serious injuries on suspicious of being a 'coronavirus carrier' in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh.

The incident took place on Friday evening outside a chemist shop in the Shivpuri locality of Aligarh.

Police have booked six people in this regard.

Abdul Samad fell unconscious after the accused attacked him, alleging that he was a 'coronavirus carrier', police said on Saturday.

He was rushed to Malkhan Singh District Hospital by members of his family who arrived at the spot after people raised an alarm.

According to the victim's father Laiqur Rehman, Samad was feeling dizzy after his Ramzan fast on Friday night.

He had gone to a chemist shop in the neighbourhood to purchase some medicine where he was accosted by some people, who abused and beat him up without any provocation.

Had not the family rushed him to the hospital, the injuries could have been fatal, the father claimed.

Samad is now out of danger and has been referred to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital for some tests.

The Shivpuri locality is near the Rasulgung and Sarai Hakeem areas where three people have tested positive for the infection. last week.

