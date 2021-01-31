Accused of Being Police Informer, Naxals Hack Ambulance Driver to Death with Sharp-edged Weapons

Narayanpur: An ambulance driver was hacked to death by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on the suspicion that he was an informer, police said on Sunday. The incident took place in Tekanar village on Friday evening when the victim, identified as Jairam Usendi (35), had gone to the local market along with his brother Peela Das Usendi, an official said.

"A group of armed Naxals surrounded them, attacked Jairam with sticks and sharp-edged weapons after accusing him falsely of being a police informer, killing him instantly. His brother fled into the jungle and reported the matter to police on Saturday," he said. Jairam was a resident of Maksoli village but shifted to Dhanora in 2014 after Naxals attacked him and his family.

He was working as an ambulance driver with Dhanora primary health centre, the official added.

