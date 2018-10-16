GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Accused of Molesting a 13-year-old, Senior Kabaddi Coach Commits Suicide in Bengaluru

On October 13, Kabaddi coach Rudrappa V Hosamani checked into the hotel and did not step out of his room for a long time, following which the staff alerted the police.

News18.com

Updated:October 16, 2018, 5:22 PM IST
File photo of kabaddi coach Rudrappa V Hosamani
Bengaluru: Upset over accusations of sexual harassment, a 59-year-old national Kabaddi coach allegedly committed suicide at South Zone centre in Bengaluru.

According to reports, women's Kabaddi coach at Sports Authority of India (SAI), Rudrappa V Hosamani, hanged himself to death at a lodge in Harihar town of Davanagere district. Locals claim that he had committed suicide three days ago and the incident came to light on Tuesday.

A 13-year-old girl at the training centre had accused him of molesting her and registered a complaint against him at Jnanabharathi police station in Bengaluru. Following the complaint, local officials of SAI had asked Hosamani to report to the sports authority's head office in New Delhi.

The deceased had dismissed the charges as false and motivated. He told his family that he was going to New Delhi, but booked a room at a small lodge in Harihar town and ended his life there.

Police said they broke open the door and found him hanging. A suicide note was also found the room, which was addressed to his wife and son. He has asked the family to donate his body to a hospital for medical research, but did not write anything about the charges against him.

The alleged incident of molestation took place in the girls' dressing room of the centre on October 9. An internal probe was conducted and Hosamani was placed under suspension, police said, adding a case was filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act against him based on their complaint.

Hosamani's father has also lodged a complaint.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
