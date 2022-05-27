Accused of Molesting Granddaughter, Roadways Union Leader Kills Self in Uttarakhand

A roadways union leader killed himself in Haldwani city of Uttarakh after being accused by his daughter-in-law of molesting his granddaughter. Rajendra Bahuguna, 59, was booked recently under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on the complaint of his daughter-in-law, Senior Superintendent of Police, Nainital, Pankaj Bhatt said.
Bahuguna’s son has filed a complaint against his wife for abetting his father’s suicide. The suicide incident happened in Haldwani’s Bhagat Singh Colony on Wednesday, Bhatt said.
Bahuguna enjoyed the status of a minister of state for a year from 2004-05 during the chief ministership of N D Tiwari.
