Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Accused of Rape, Kerala CPI(M) Leader's Son Gives Blood Sample for DNA Test

The rape case has been filed on the basis of a complaint from a 33-year-old woman from Bihar, a former bar dancer, who has alleged that Binoy Vinodini Balakrishnan sexually assaulted her promising marriage and that she has an eight year old son from him.

PTI

Updated:July 31, 2019, 4:24 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Accused of Rape, Kerala CPI(M) Leader's Son Gives Blood Sample for DNA Test
File photo of Binoy Vinodini Balakrishnan.
Loading...

Mumbai: Kerala CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son Binoy has given his blood sample for DNA test in a rape case, as directed by the Bombay High Court, police said on Wednesday.

Binoy presented himself at the Oshiwara police station on Tuesday for giving his blood sample for paternity test of the victim's child, an official said.

The Bombay High Court recently ordered him to undergo a DNA test, whose report will be submitted in the court in a sealed envelope. The matter was posted for further hearing on August 26.

The rape case has been filed on the basis of a complaint from a 33-year-old woman from Bihar, a former bar dancer, who has alleged that Binoy Vinodini Balakrishnan sexually assaulted her promising marriage and that she has an eight year old son from him.

Police have registered a case under the Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating) and 376 (rape) against Binoy. The woman in her complaint alleged that she and Binoy were in a relationship since 2009 and that they have a child together.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram