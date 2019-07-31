Accused of Rape, Kerala CPI(M) Leader's Son Gives Blood Sample for DNA Test

Mumbai: Kerala CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son Binoy has given his blood sample for DNA test in a rape case, as directed by the Bombay High Court, police said on Wednesday.

Binoy presented himself at the Oshiwara police station on Tuesday for giving his blood sample for paternity test of the victim's child, an official said.

The Bombay High Court recently ordered him to undergo a DNA test, whose report will be submitted in the court in a sealed envelope. The matter was posted for further hearing on August 26.

The rape case has been filed on the basis of a complaint from a 33-year-old woman from Bihar, a former bar dancer, who has alleged that Binoy Vinodini Balakrishnan sexually assaulted her promising marriage and that she has an eight year old son from him.

Police have registered a case under the Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating) and 376 (rape) against Binoy. The woman in her complaint alleged that she and Binoy were in a relationship since 2009 and that they have a child together.