Accused of Raping Disciple, Self-Styled Godman Daati Maharaj Questioned for 8 Hours

Self-styled godman Daati Maharaj, accused of raping a disciple in his ashrams in New Delhi and Rajasthan, was questioned by the police for over eight hours on Friday in connection with the case, an official said.He has been again called for questioning on Monday, the official added.Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Alok Kumar said there are certain facts that are to be investigated and he has been again called on Monday.The godman arrived at the Crime Branch's Chanakyapuri office at around 11:30 am and was allowed to leave at 8 pm, the police said. He has claimed that he is being framed in the case.Earlier this week, his brother, a co-accused in the case, was also questioned.The self-styled godman was questioned by the police for over seven hours on Tuesday. His younger brother was also named by the victim in her complaint to the police.Last Saturday, a Delhi Police team, accompanied by the rape victim, had visited the self-godman's ashram in Pali, Rajasthan, to gather evidence, but they failed to find him at the ashram.The woman had filed the complaint against Daati Maharaj, his three brothers and a woman at the Fatehpur Beri police station here in south Delhi last Sunday. The case was later transferred to the Crime Branch.The victim alleged that she was sexually abused at Daati Maharaj's ashrams in Delhi and Rajasthan. The Delhi Commission for Women had recently demanded the arrest of the self-styled godman.The woman told the police that she had been a disciple of Daati Maharaj for a decade but after she was raped by him, she returned to her home in Rajasthan.The Delhi Police had earlier issued a lookout circular against him to ensure that he does not leave the country.