Accused of Sexually Harassing PhD Student, Top IISc Scientist Ordered Compulsory Retirement
The internal complaints committee of the IISc, which investigated the matter, found truth in the complaint, the institute said without identifying the professor. The IISc authorities did not say whether he would be entitled to retirement benefits.
Bengaluru: A senior professor at the prestigious Indian Institute of Science has been retired compulsorily over allegations of sexually harassing a PhD student, IISc said Tuesday.
