Accused of Sexually Harassing PhD Student, Top IISc Scientist Ordered Compulsory Retirement

The internal complaints committee of the IISc, which investigated the matter, found truth in the complaint, the institute said without identifying the professor.

PTI

Updated:October 30, 2018, 8:55 PM IST

Image for representational purposes only.
Bengaluru: A senior professor at the prestigious Indian Institute of Science has been retired compulsorily over allegations of sexually harassing a PhD student, IISc said Tuesday.

The internal complaints committee of the IISc, which investigated the matter, found truth in the complaint, the institute said without identifying the professor.

"A complaint was received from a PhD student about sexual harassment by a senior professor. The complaint was enquired into by the internal complaints committee of the institute," IISc said in a statement.

The governing council being the appointing authority for faculty deliberated on the inquiry report and resolved to compulsorily retire the faculty with immediate effect, it said.

"The orders were served on the faculty on October 22, 2018 and he stands compulsorily retired," it said.

The IISc authorities did not say whether he would be entitled to retirement benefits.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
