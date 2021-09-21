Accused of Theft, Rajasthan Man Dies By Suicide After People Assault Him; State Human Rights Commission Seeks Report

A 25-year-old man died by suicide after some people cut his hair and thrashed him, accusing him of being involved in a theft, police said on Tuesday. Omaram Jat had gone to Dawa village of Nagaur district to meet his relatives when a few people cut his hair and thrashed him on Sunday, police said.

He ended his life on Monday after returning to his native place Nokha town in Bikaner. The state human rights commission has sought a factual report regarding the incident from police and the Bikaner administration, a statement said.

A video showing his hair being cut also surfaced on social media after which police swung into action. Before the video was filmed, Jat was allegedly thrashed.

Investigation into the matter started after the video came to the fore, Nokha DSP Nem Singh Chauhan said. He said Jat committed suicide after people cut his hair and beat him up. The body has been handed over to family members for the last rites, the DSP said.

The Nagaur police has also registered a case against some unidentified people under IPC Sections 202 and 306, Nagaur DSP Vinod Kumar said.

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

