Accused Secretly Planned Chakka Jam, Carefully Chose Sites for Delhi Riots, Says Special Cell in Charge Sheet

In its charge sheet pertaining to the investigation and conspiracy behind Delhi Riots in February this year, the Delhi Police Special Cell has claimed that a ‘chakka jam’ was started on the roads during the period, not just to paralyse regular traffic movement but also to "engineer riots".

The planning of ‘chakka Jam’ (road block) was done on the intervening night of February 16 and 17 at Chand Bagh during a secret meeting in which the main objective was to plan the road block and choose the riot sites carefully, the special cell said. The rioters chose sites "located on arterial/busy roads in proximity to mixed population areas to paralyse the normal life."

The strategy of chakka Jam, as mentioned in the chargesheet, was to block the traffic, followed by "confrontation and attack on policemen and public persons, damage, and destruction of Public Property by use of arson and other means in these so engineered riots," the Special Cell said in its charge sheet.

Key accused in the case, Mohd Ayub, Shadab Ahmad and Mohd Saleem Khan — arrested for the murder of Head Constable Ratan Lal — were present in the secret meeting in which ‘chakka jam’ was planned. A regular contact of Pinjra Tod's Devangana Kalita, Ravish, Mohd Athar, Shreya, etc was also present.

Ibrahim, also arrested for the murder of Head Constable Ratan Lal, was a regular contact of Nazam-Ul- Hassan and Suleman Siddiqui, both of whom who had attended the secret meeting.

Gulfisha Fatima, arrested for rioting and attempt to murder, was herself present in the meeting apart from being a regular contact of four more attendees — Mohd Athar, Zakir, Devangana Kalita and Tasleem.

Mohd. Mustaqueem, arrested for the murder of Rahul Solanki, was a regular contact of Rashid, who had also attended the secret meeting.

The chargesheet further mentions, "The task to kill a non-Muslim was assigned to Mohd Mustaqueem by Rashid on the day of murder. It is not a mere coincidence that while the weapon of offence was financed by Tahir Hussain, the finance for cartridges used in the murder of Rahul Solanki came from Suleman Siddique, one of the persons who had attended this secret conspiratorial meeting."

During investigation it was found that Devangana Kalita, Gulfisha Fatima and Shadab Ahmad, all three had attended the secret meeting and were regular contacts of each other. They were later arrested.

"Nadeem Khan of United Against Hate and Delhi Protest Special Group was an important bridge between the conspirators who were present in the meeting and the 'top masterminds'," the police said.

Athar Khan, the key convener of the meeting at Chand Bagh, had received an important telephonic call from Rahul Roy on February 23 at 12:18 pm— at the same time when the final movements of 300 odd female protestors from Jahangir Puri who were to later precipitate the violence at Jafrabad were being coordinated between Tabrez, Jahanvi Mittal and Rahul Roy.

The Special Cell has also established a link between the Jahangirpuri protest, Shaheen Bagh sit-in protest and Jaffrabad riots.

"It was on this date (Feb 16-17, the secret Chand Bagh meeting) that the key conspirators made up their mind that the final show down of the pan Delhi protests will be executed in North-East, Shahdara, South Districts with the areas of Chand Bagh and Jafrabad as the initial hotspots," the cops said.

The charge sheet also elaborates the alleged role of documentary filmmaker Rahul Roy. He was recently summoned for questioning. He was also a key member in DPSG WhatsApp group, which is now under scanner.

The investigation found that on February 22, 2020 at 8:30pm, Janhavi Mittal made a call to Kusum Tabrez, wife of Tabrez (one of the organisers of anti-CAA protest in Jahangirpuri). This was immediately followed by three long calls made out to Rahul Roy, who was at his residence in Gurugram at that time.

After getting complete details about the manpower and capabilities of the Jahangirpuri protestors, Rahul Roy called back Janhavi Mittal and "they spoke for about 20 minutes to set the stage for what was to happen on the February 23, 2020," the investigators mentioned in the charge sheet.

The next day, on February 23, 2020 at 8:41 am, Tabrez called up Janhavi Mittal, and gave an assessment of the manpower and logistics available with him. Janhavi directed Tabrez to make a move towards Shaheen Bagh protest site.

"It is important to understand the motive for which about 300 female protestors from Jahangirpuri were dispatched to Shaheen Bagh and not directly to North East Delhi where the planned riots were to take place later in the day," the officials mentioned in the chargesheet.

By the time, Tabrez, commandeering 6 buses and 1 truck reached Mori Gate at 1:03 pm; Janhavi called him up and told him that from Shaheen Bagh, he should take these persons to Jaffrabad.

Before this, at 10:30 am — around the same time when Tabrez was arranging buses and loading protestors in the same — Janhavi had called up Rahul Roy and they had firmed up the plans over a call which lasted for more than 15 minutes.

"After reaching Shaheen Bagh, where there was nothing to be done, Tabrez, as ordered started travelling at about 4:30pm towards Jafrabad reaching there after about another 1 hour and 15 minutes and covering a distance of 22 kilometers with 6 buses and 1 truck under his watch," mentions charge sheet.

On February 23, 2020 at about 6:44 pm , Rahul Roy received a telephonic confirmation from Devangana Kalita of Pinjra Tod about the arrival of women from Jahangirpuri.

Ladies, numbering approximately 300 had precipitated in violence at Jaffrabad area by clashing with police personnel and pro CAA protestors.

"After lighting the initial spark, these ladies were sent back to Jahangirpuri and their success was shared by Devangana Kalita in a telephonic call she made to Rahul Roy at 11:08 pm," police said.

The expenses incurred by Tabrez in hiring the 7 vehicles were paid to him upon arrival at 66 Foota road by Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal (members of Pinjra Tod).

The movement of buses and women is also corroborated by the statements of vehicle drivers and their mobile phone details.