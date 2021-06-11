Accused Teacher Held In Jodhpur Minor Rape Case, Police Suspect More Victims 

Rajasthan Police have arrested the prime accused in the rape case of a class 6 student in Jodhpur. Surjaram, a school teacher, allegedly raped a girl student of class 6 multiple times in March which led to the girl’s pregnancy. His accomplice and fellow teacher Sahiram, who is accused of standing guard during the sexual assaults, is still on the run.

During the course of their investigation, the police found that there may have been other victims at the school as well. The police are interacting with 15 girls of the school in Shergarh area to find out more details.

On the other hand, the education department has suspended the accused teacher, and is also leading a parallel investigation to help the authorities.

The incident came to light after the victim was hospitalised following complaints of stomach pain. However, her parents were shocked when they learned that their 13-year-old daughter was pregnant. The victim then narrated her ordeal to her parents who lodged an FIR against the teacher and his accomplice at Balesar police station.

The police registered a case against both the accused under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The police team launched a hunt in several villages, and managed to nab the prime accused Surjaram, even as Sahiram is yet to be arrested.

Police learned that Surjaram used to blackmail the girl students of a government school in Sekhala village. The accused teacher allegedly threatened the class 6 student to fail her, and sexually exploited the minor inside school premises while his accomplice used to be his lookout man.

The investigation team is also probing the other teachers and staff of the school to understand how the accused remained off the radar despite suspicion of several students being the victims of his crime.

