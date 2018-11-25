English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Accused Wanted in Ajmer Dargah Blast Held After 11 Years in Gujarat
The NIA said that the accused had allegedly supplied a bomb to the planters at the famous Sufi shrine in Rajasthan and was also present at the spot, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) said in a statement.
Image for representation only.
Ahmedabad: A 2007 Ajmer Dargah bomb blast accused, who was on run since the last 11 years, was arrested on Sunday by the ATS from Bharuch in Gujarat.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the case, had announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh on head of the accused, identified as Suresh Nair.
As per the NIA, Nair had allegedly supplied a bomb to the planters at the famous Sufi shrine in Rajasthan and was also present at the spot, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) said in a statement.
Three persons were killed and 17 others injured in the blast that occurred on October 11, 2007.
After he was apprehended from Bharuch, Nair was shifted to Ahmedabad for further investigation, the ATS said.
He is a resident of Thasara in Kheda district of Gujarat.
"Officials of Gujarat ATS had received a credible information that Suresh Nair will visit Shukaltirth in Bharuch in near future, following which a close watch was kept at the place," the agency said, adding that Nair was apprehended from the spot.
He will be handed over to the NIA, it said.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the case, had announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh on head of the accused, identified as Suresh Nair.
As per the NIA, Nair had allegedly supplied a bomb to the planters at the famous Sufi shrine in Rajasthan and was also present at the spot, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) said in a statement.
Three persons were killed and 17 others injured in the blast that occurred on October 11, 2007.
After he was apprehended from Bharuch, Nair was shifted to Ahmedabad for further investigation, the ATS said.
He is a resident of Thasara in Kheda district of Gujarat.
"Officials of Gujarat ATS had received a credible information that Suresh Nair will visit Shukaltirth in Bharuch in near future, following which a close watch was kept at the place," the agency said, adding that Nair was apprehended from the spot.
He will be handed over to the NIA, it said.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Reporters Project: Madhya Pradesh's Employment Crisis
-
Saturday 24 November , 2018
Reporters Project: Role of Mizoram People's Forum in Assembly Elections
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Reporters Project: Madhya Pradesh's Employment Crisis
Saturday 24 November , 2018 Reporters Project: Role of Mizoram People's Forum in Assembly Elections
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers 4: Two New Characters in Infinity War Sequel May Unfold the Origin of Thanos
- Vikrant Massey: I Am Not Chasing Stardom, I Am Chasing Good Content and Relatability
- France Take the doubles to keep Croatia at bay in Davis Cup final
- Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Upset With the Contestants, Salman Khan Asks If He Has Failed as a Host
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Review: Primed to Succeed What Was The Benchmark Affordable Android Phone, Till Now