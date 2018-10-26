Accusing Her of Adultery, Mother-in-Law Allegedly Burns Woman's Hands on Tantrik's Advice

Mathura: In-laws of a girl burnt her hands after allegedly accusing her of adultery,in Mant police station limits. Girl says "They used to thrash me&falsely accuse me of adultery. They also called me a liar". Police say, "Case registered. Strict action will be taken." (25.10.18) pic.twitter.com/JqSnahUB9z — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 25, 2018

In Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, the in-laws of a girl burnt her hands accusing her of adultery.In September, a five-judge Constitution Bench, led by the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra held that adultery is not a crime and struck it off the Indian Penal Code.Through an arranged match, Sumani and Jaiveer got married in April last year in Mathura. Interestingly, Sumani's sister Pushpa was also married on the same day with Jaiveer's brother Yahsveer.Six months into the marriage, things took an ugly turn when Sumani's mother-in-law, on the advice of a tantrik, decided to take her daughter-in-law's agni parisksha and allegedly put a burning log of firewood on her palms.Showing her badly burnt hands, Sumani, said, "My in-laws used to thrash me and falsely accuse me of adultery. They also called me a liar." She also alleged that her in-laws used to beat her up and harass her for dowry.She has now filed a police complaint against her mother-in-law and six others for burning her hands, physical assault and harassment over dowry.The police have initiated an investigation.Narrating another horror story, she said her husband once cut her hand with a knife in her sleep. She further claimed that he threatened to kill her, accusing her of cheating on him. At that time, she and her father reported the incident to the police, who she said, "settled" the matter between the two families.