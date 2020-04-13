Take the pledge to vote

Ace Designer and BJP Leader Agnimitra Paul Praises PM Modi, Offers to Make Protective Gear in Kolkata

Recently, the ace designer greeted policemen in Kolkata with sweets, showered flowers on them and gave them masks and hand sanitisers.

Sujit Nath | News18.com

Updated:April 13, 2020, 12:47 PM IST
Fashion designer-turned-BJP leader Agnimitra Paul (C) with other members leave the Governor House in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)

Kolkata: Renowned fashion designer and general secretary of Bengal Intellectual Society (BIS) Agnimitra Paul has offered her expertise in helping small scale industries in designing low cost and effective protective gear like masks, hazmat suits and gloves as the country reels under the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paul has been actively involved in the distribution food, masks and hand sanitisers to those in need in Kolkata amid the coronavirus lockdown.

“The present situation across the world is alarming. This is the time for the world to fight a united war against the virus. Since I am a designer, I offered my designing acumen to those who want to make affordable and cost-effective protective gear,” Paul said, adding that anyone can approach her for help.

The Kolkata-based designer heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “tireless work” for the people. “It is also our duty to join him in this battle,” she said. Paul had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party's Bengal unite in March last year.

In 2018, Paul was part of India’s Oscar nomination jury and designed clothes for celebrities like late Sridevi, Esha Deol, Kay Kay Menon and Sonali Kulkarni. She had also received appreciation from former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who was gifted shawls and blankets.

Recently, the ace designer greeted policemen in Kolkata with sweets, showered flowers on them and gave them masks and hand sanitisers.

“Their (policemen) hard work in this crisis is highly commendable. I salute them for standing for thousands of people who need their assistance on an emergency basis. Therefore, I have decided to greet them flower petals. I feel proud of them,” she had said.

Paul’s label ‘INGA’ showcases her signature style of cultural ethos, values, simplicity, modernity in gender and differentiation.

