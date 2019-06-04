Take the pledge to vote

ACET Admit Card 2019: Institute of Actuaries of India to Release ACET Admit Card Today on actuariesindia.org

Institute of Actuaries of India to Release ACET Admit Card 2019 for June session of actuarial examination today on the official website actuariesindia.org

Updated:June 4, 2019, 12:51 PM IST
Representative image.
ACET Admit Card 2019 Today | The ACET Admit Card 2019 for June session of actuarial examination is set to be released today, June 4 (Tuesday).

The ACET Admit Card 2019, ACET IAI Admit Card 2019, and IAI Admit Card 2019 will be uploaded on the official website actuariesindia.org of the Institute of Actuaries of India. A direct link hosting the ACET Admit Card 2019 is expected here soon. The Actuarial Common Entrance Test (ACET) 2019 is conducted twice in a year- June and December. The June session of ACET 2019 Examination is scheduled for June 15 and to appear in the same, candidates are required to download a copy of ACET Admit Card 2019, ACET IAI Admit Card 2019, IAI Admit Card 2019.

Steps to download Online ACET 2019 Admit Card
On the official website follow the below give simple steps for taking a printout of ACET Admit Card 2019, ACET IAI Admit Card 2019
Step 1: Visit the official website actuariesindia.org
Step 2: Look for a tab reading’ ACET 2019 admit card’ download link
Step 3: Click it and enter your login id and password on the new window
Step 4: The ACET IAI Admit Card 2019, IAI Admit Card 2019 can be downloaded

Check your details like- name of exam center, timing, what to carry, and what not to carry mentioned on the ACET Admit Card 2019. Take the hall ticket as well as ID proof document at your respective exam venue. The result of ACET 2019 exam will be declared on July 4 in online format.
