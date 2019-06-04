English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ACET Admit Card 2019: Institute of Actuaries of India to Release ACET Admit Card Today on actuariesindia.org
Institute of Actuaries of India to Release ACET Admit Card 2019 for June session of actuarial examination today on the official website actuariesindia.org
Representative image.
Loading...
ACET Admit Card 2019 Today | The ACET Admit Card 2019 for June session of actuarial examination is set to be released today, June 4 (Tuesday).
The ACET Admit Card 2019, ACET IAI Admit Card 2019, and IAI Admit Card 2019 will be uploaded on the official website actuariesindia.org of the Institute of Actuaries of India. A direct link hosting the ACET Admit Card 2019 is expected here soon. The Actuarial Common Entrance Test (ACET) 2019 is conducted twice in a year- June and December. The June session of ACET 2019 Examination is scheduled for June 15 and to appear in the same, candidates are required to download a copy of ACET Admit Card 2019, ACET IAI Admit Card 2019, IAI Admit Card 2019.
Steps to download Online ACET 2019 Admit Card
On the official website follow the below give simple steps for taking a printout of ACET Admit Card 2019, ACET IAI Admit Card 2019
Step 1: Visit the official website actuariesindia.org
Step 2: Look for a tab reading’ ACET 2019 admit card’ download link
Step 3: Click it and enter your login id and password on the new window
Step 4: The ACET IAI Admit Card 2019, IAI Admit Card 2019 can be downloaded
Check your details like- name of exam center, timing, what to carry, and what not to carry mentioned on the ACET Admit Card 2019. Take the hall ticket as well as ID proof document at your respective exam venue. The result of ACET 2019 exam will be declared on July 4 in online format.
The ACET Admit Card 2019, ACET IAI Admit Card 2019, and IAI Admit Card 2019 will be uploaded on the official website actuariesindia.org of the Institute of Actuaries of India. A direct link hosting the ACET Admit Card 2019 is expected here soon. The Actuarial Common Entrance Test (ACET) 2019 is conducted twice in a year- June and December. The June session of ACET 2019 Examination is scheduled for June 15 and to appear in the same, candidates are required to download a copy of ACET Admit Card 2019, ACET IAI Admit Card 2019, IAI Admit Card 2019.
Steps to download Online ACET 2019 Admit Card
On the official website follow the below give simple steps for taking a printout of ACET Admit Card 2019, ACET IAI Admit Card 2019
Step 1: Visit the official website actuariesindia.org
Step 2: Look for a tab reading’ ACET 2019 admit card’ download link
Step 3: Click it and enter your login id and password on the new window
Step 4: The ACET IAI Admit Card 2019, IAI Admit Card 2019 can be downloaded
Check your details like- name of exam center, timing, what to carry, and what not to carry mentioned on the ACET Admit Card 2019. Take the hall ticket as well as ID proof document at your respective exam venue. The result of ACET 2019 exam will be declared on July 4 in online format.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Delhi Speaks Out on Kejriwal's Promise of Free Transport for Women
-
Sunday 02 June , 2019
'Mamata Belongs to Family of Demons': BJP MP Slams Bengal CM for Jailing Those Who Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Cycle Fani Aftermath: How People In Odisha Are Piecing Together Their Lives
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Harsh Vardhan Takes Charge as Health Minister, to Focus on Implementation of Ayushman Bharat
-
Sunday 02 June , 2019
Indian Army Organises 'Iftar' Party For Locals At Its Doda Camp
Delhi Speaks Out on Kejriwal's Promise of Free Transport for Women
Sunday 02 June , 2019 'Mamata Belongs to Family of Demons': BJP MP Slams Bengal CM for Jailing Those Who Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'
Monday 03 June , 2019 Cycle Fani Aftermath: How People In Odisha Are Piecing Together Their Lives
Monday 03 June , 2019 Harsh Vardhan Takes Charge as Health Minister, to Focus on Implementation of Ayushman Bharat
Sunday 02 June , 2019 Indian Army Organises 'Iftar' Party For Locals At Its Doda Camp
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Sri Lankan Fan Climbs Tree, Wants Team to Fulfill This Demand
- Priyanka Chopra Reveals Nick, Joe, Sophie and Her Mother Were Furious When a Portal Called Her Global Scam Artist
- iOS 13 Will Make Your iPhone Faster, But That is Not The Only Goodness it Packs in
- World Cup 2019 | Reporter's Diary: Of Back Spasms, Fire Alarms and Spotting Dhoni Fan-Kids in England
- Indian Startup Working on Mainstream ML Among 11 Chosen for Google Demo Day Asia 2019
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results