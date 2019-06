ACET Admit Card 2019: Institute of Actuaries of India to Release ACET Admit Card Today on actuariesindia.org

| The ACET Admit Card 2019 for June session of actuarial examination is set to be released today, June 4 (Tuesday).The ACET Admit Card 2019, ACET IAI Admit Card 2019, and IAI Admit Card 2019 will be uploaded on the official website actuariesindia.org of the Institute of Actuaries of India. A direct link hosting the ACET Admit Card 2019 is expected here soon. The Actuarial Common Entrance Test (ACET) 2019 is conducted twice in a year- June and December. The June session of ACET 2019 Examination is scheduled for June 15 and to appear in the same, candidates are required to download a copy of ACET Admit Card 2019, ACET IAI Admit Card 2019, IAI Admit Card 2019.On the official website follow the below give simple steps for taking a printout of ACET Admit Card 2019, ACET IAI Admit Card 2019Step 1: Visit the official website actuariesindia.org Step 2: Look for a tab reading’ ACET 2019 admit card’ download linkStep 3: Click it and enter your login id and password on the new windowStep 4: The ACET IAI Admit Card 2019, IAI Admit Card 2019 can be downloadedCheck your details like- name of exam center, timing, what to carry, and what not to carry mentioned on the ACET Admit Card 2019. Take the hall ticket as well as ID proof document at your respective exam venue. The result of ACET 2019 exam will be declared on July 4 in online format.