Achieved '100 Per Cent Success' in Ensuring Peace, Pak-sponsored Online Terror a Challenge: Kashmir ADGP

Jammu and Kashmir Police achieved “100 per cent success" in ensuring peace and stability in the Valley in 2022 but Pakistan-sponsored online terrorism is a challenge now, a senior officer said on Saturday.

Over two dozen boys have been brought back to the mainstream and all but two chiefs and top commanders of terror outfits have been neutralised, Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said in a series of tweets.

There were no hartals, street violence, internet shutdown, funeral processions of terrorists, glamorising of terrorists and stone pelting incidents, especially at encounter sites, and this benefitted all sections of society, he said.

“On L&O (law and order) front, we have achieved 100% success in peace & stability. From 2897 cases of L&O incidents in 2016 to 26 minor cases in 2022. No civilian lost life in firing while handling L&O problems in last more than 3 years," the ADGP said.

He said the security forces made major gains on the anti-terrorist operations front this year.

“All Chiefs & Top Commanders of terror outfits neutralised except HM’s Chief Farooq Nalli & LeT Commander Reyaz Sethri and both would be neutralised soon," he added.

Continuous action against terror ecosystems is going on, Kumar said.

The process of identifying and taking cognizance of each threat by registering FIRs, making arrests is going on. Properties were attached in 49 terror-related cases this year, he said.

More than two dozen boys have been brought back to the mainstream with the cooperation of their parents and are living happily with their families, he said.

This year, Kumar noted, also saw the emergence of a new challenge for law enforcement agencies — Pakistan-sponsored online terrorism.

“Pak sponsored online terrorism is a challenge now like spreading fake news/propaganda & targeting journalists/civilians through Pak-based news agency KMS, Telegram channels, and online portal (Kashmirfight). All law enforcement agencies jointly working to counter it," he said.

The ADGP further said the police are also working to combat the drug menace.

“Total 946 cases registered this year and 1560 persons were arrested. Besides 132 drug peddlers booked under PIT Act (Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act). Huge quantity of contraband seized including 11.8 Kg Brown Sugar, 46 Kgs Heroine & 200 Kgs charas," he said.

Cyber Police station, Kashmir, received hundreds of complaints regarding online crimes like financial fraud, social media crimes, mobile missing, cyberbullying, sextortion, etc. in 2022, Kumar said.

Timely action recovered Rs 3 crore of the gullible people who were trapped in different financial scams. Approximately 500 mobiles worth lakhs of rupees were also recovered, he said.

A total of 55 FIRs were registered against cyber criminals and 16 were charge-sheeted, he said.

Read all the Latest India News here