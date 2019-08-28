Acid Attack Injures 21 As Skirmish Between Two Families Turns Violent in Bihar's Vaishali

Hajipur: Over 20 people, including three women, suffered serious burn injuries when acid was thrown during a skirmish between members of two

households in Vaishali district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Daudnagar village under Vaishali police station area of the district, where children of the two households picked up a fight in the morning and complained to their family members, SHO Vinod Prasad said.

Members of one of the families went to the neighbouring house and the two sides picked up a quarrel, he said.

One family was involved in jewellery business and had bottles of acid kept in the house, which were brought out by some people and the contents hurled in a fit of rage, leaving altogether 21 people injured, Prasad said.

The injured were initially taken to a local dispensary but later referred to the Sadar Hospital at the district headquarters in Hajipur in view of their serious condition, he said.

Five persons, who allegedly threw the acid, have been arrested and are being interrogated, the SHO said, adding, further investigation and action would ensue after recording the statements of the accused.

