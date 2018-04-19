English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Overturning Allahabad HC's Order, SC Stays Release of Acid Attack Accused
Convinced by the arguments, Justice Joseph issued the notice and stayed Qadir's release after advocate Shadan Farasat informed the bench that the accused was likely to come out of jail anytime this week.
IMAGE FOR REPRESENTATION ONLY.
New Delhi: Taking serious view of an accused's bail in an acid attack case, the Supreme Court has restrained prison authorities in Uttar Pradesh from letting a man walk out of jail.
A bench headed by Justice Kurian Joseph on Wednesday stayed the release order passed by the Allahabad High Court, and issued a notice as to why the bail should not be cancelled.
The bench, acknowledging the gravity of the matter, suo motu issued a notice to another accused in this case who was released on bail in February last year.
Appearing for the father and father-in-law of the girls, advocate Shadan Farasat pointed out that the high court order of April 11 was passed without giving reasons why main accused Abdul Qadir should be granted bail.
Farasat told the bench that the girls' faces were completely disfigured after Qadir poured acid on the intervening night of June 28-29, 2016. The young girls were now forced to live with this stigma and handicap for their life time, said the lawyer.
He added that the law prescribed for life term as maximum punishment and thus, letting the accused out on bail would send a very wrong message in the society.
Convinced by the arguments, Justice Joseph issued the notice and stayed Qadir's release after Farasat informed the bench that the accused was likely to come out of jail anytime this week.
After going through the records, the bench deemed it appropriate to issue a notice of cancellation of bail also to co-accused Akib who was released on bail more than a year ago.
A few years ago, Justice Joseph had taken the initiative to help an acid attack survivor, who lost her vision in the incident, join the Supreme Court as its employee.
