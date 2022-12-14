'Acid Sale Rampant in City, What Are You Doing?' DCW Chief Asks Government

In the wake of an acid attack on Wednesday, Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal said that the chemical despite ban is as available to purchase as vegetable.

In a video uploaded on Twitter, Maliwal said that the body may approach the court for stricter enforcement of the ban on over-the-counter sale of acid.

“We have issued notice to the city police over the incident. The attackers should be arrested and given stringent punishment,” Maliwal said.

“DCW has issued several notices, given several recommendations, but acid sale continues. Just like vegetables are sold, anybody can buy acid and throw it on a girl. Why are governments sleeping over it? When a girl is attacked with acid, her soul is scarred and her life is ruined," she said.

“We have issued several notices, several summons but still the acid sale continues. We will continue to fight against the sale of acid and will even approach court, if the situation demands so," she added.

Two bike riders earlier in the day attacked a 17-year-old girl with acid near Uttam Nagar in west Delhi on Wednesday, police said.

The girl has been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital with burn injuries to her face and eyes.

“She has suffered 7-8 per cent facial burns and her eyes have also been affected. She is being examined. She is admitted in the burn ICU and is stable," a doctor said.

One of the alleged culprits has been detained, police said.

Read all the Latest India News here