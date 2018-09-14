English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Acid Thrown on Triple Talaq Crusader for 'Refusing' Nikah Halala; SC Seeks Response from UP Govt
Rani's husband had asked her to undergo nikah halala with his brother in order to facilitate the couple to undo the 'Islamic divorce'. However, when she refused, the brother-in-law along with another person attacked her with acid.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought Uttar Pradesh government's response in an acid attack incident involving a triple talaq crusader.
The victim, Shabnam Rani, was allegedly attacked with acid by her brother-in-law for 'refusing to undergo nikah halala' with him, following which she moved the apex court.
Taking cognigance of the matter, the court has sought UP government's response on the matter and asked Centre to provide assistance to the woman. The matter has now been posted for hearing on September 17.
Rani, who is a native of Delhi, had approached the Supreme Court after her husband gave her instant talaq one and a half years after their marriage. She had got married 12 years ago, but had been living with her in laws in Bulandshahar despite the talaq.
According to reports, Rani's husband had asked her to undergo nikah halala with his brother to undo the 'Islamic divorce'. However, when she refused, the brother-in-law along with another person attacked the woman with acid on Thursday.
Under nikah halala, a man cannot remarry his former wife unless she marries another man, consummates the marriage, gets a divorce and observes a period of separation.
Rani was attacked while she was on her way to register a complaint with the SSP after being allegedly assaulted by her in laws a day earlier. The woman has been referred to Meerut Medical College and her condition is stated to be stable.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
