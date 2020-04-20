Across Uttar Pradesh, Coronavirus is Infecting More Men Than Women, Reveals State Health Department Study

Lucknow: As the number of Covid-19 positive cases crossed the 1000-mark in Uttar Pradesh, including 17 deaths, a study by UP's state health department has revealed that more men than women are contracting the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The study found that out of the total number of Covid-19 patients, around 78% were males while around 22% were females. Findings also show that the maximum number of patients belonged to the age group of 21 years to 40 years.

Principal Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) Amit Mohan Prasad, in a press conference in Lucknow on Sunday, said, “The study by the UP's health department on Covid-19 positive patients has revealed that coronavirus cases were higher in men than in women. As per the data, 47.3% of the patients are young and belong to the age group of 21 to 40 years, while 24.7% of the patients were from the age group of 41 to 60 years. The remaining 9.4% of the patients belong to the age group of 60 years and above.”

The data by UP's health department also revealed that the number of deaths was higher among the elderly, especially those who had pre-existing medical conditions.

According to the latest data, out of the 31,676 people tested so far, a total of 1,100 have tested positive, of which 781 are related to the Tablighi Jamaat event. Besides this, 10,336 people have been put under institutional quarantine, while 75,764 travellers have completed 28 days under observation. On Sunday, 125 new positive cases were reported from the state, out of which 43 were from Agra. The total number of Covid-19 cases in Agra has surged to 240. This is followed by 165 positive cases in the state’s capital Lucknow.

The Uttar Pradesh Health department has classified Covid-19 facilities into three categories. A total of six hospitals have been classified as level three, while 70 facilities have been classified as level two. Seventy more facilities have been listed as level one.

On Saturday, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said several districts, including Pilibhit, Maharajganj and Hathras, are becoming corona-free.

“Now, Shahjahanpur is also on the verge of becoming coronavirus-free. Bareilly and Prayagraj have also become coronavirus-free. The rate of the spread of coronavirus is comparatively low in Uttar Pradesh in comparison to other states. It is a good sign,” he said.

Meanwhile, one of the most advanced machines, which has the capacity to test 1,200 samples for coronavirus at a time, will soon be installed in Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University.

