Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

ACs Might Have Helped in Spreading Coronavirus in a Restaurant in China, Suggests Study

According to the data collected, the deadly virus spread to 10 people in three families, namely A, B and C from January 26 to February 10, 2020.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 22, 2020, 4:39 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
ACs Might Have Helped in Spreading Coronavirus in a Restaurant in China, Suggests Study
(Image: AP)

There have been numerous theories and studies on the origin and spread of novel Coronavirus. While some suggest it to be a man-made virus, most of the researches have claimed novel coronavirus to be originated from animals.

Another recent study has focused on how air conditioners might have aided in the spread of novel coronavirus from one person to 10 another. The study, published on the website of Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is approved by the Ethics Committee of the Guangzhou Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the data collected, the deadly virus spread to 10 people in three families, namely A, B and C from January 26 to February 10, 2020. The only similarity between these families was there outing to the same air-conditioned restaurant in Guangzhou, China.

One of the families, which earlier made a visit to Wuhan in Hubei Province, visited the restaurant on January 24. One of the family members (index case-patient 1 – A1) caught the virus on the visit to the ground zero of the deadly disease. This A1 spread the disease to three other family members (A2, A3 and A4). Family B and C, sitting on the neighbouring chairs, also caught the virus from A1.

The transmission resulted in nine new cases from patient A1, including 4 members of family A, 3 members of Family B and 2 patients from family C.

The conclusions suggest that the only possible way of virus transmission is the exposure to contaminated aerosols. The droplet transmission was said to be prompted by air-conditioned ventilation.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    15,474

    +352*  

  • Total Confirmed

    19,984

    +999*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,870

    +610*  

  • Total DEATHS

    640

    +37*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 22 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,707,412

    +50,903*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,573,143

    +94,509*

  • Cured/Discharged

    688,129

    +36,393*  

  • Total DEATHS

    177,602

    +7,213*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres